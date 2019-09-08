Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Senator Investment Group LP Has Lowered Its Stake; New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Cut Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Position as Share Value Rose

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 3.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.70 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.94M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 136,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305.66 million, down from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 57,600 shares to 925,489 shares, valued at $28.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Holdings In by 134,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Fin Services has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wright Service Inc owns 22,487 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc holds 16,254 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Vantage Invest Limited Com reported 74,307 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, C M Bidwell Ltd has 0.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bristol John W & Inc Ny stated it has 913,095 shares. Secor Cap Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 40,413 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Inc reported 717,600 shares. Cypress Mgmt Limited Co has 12,367 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd reported 4,230 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,670 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability reported 47 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested in 266,171 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc has 3,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.28B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 140,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $173.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 670,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.05 million for 49.74 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs invested 0.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 39 shares. Sachem Head Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 10.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Captrust accumulated 20 shares. Geode Llc reported 2.02 million shares. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership owns 430,690 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 49,418 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation invested in 20,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nomura holds 91,516 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Senator Group Inc LP accumulated 5.70M shares. Waddell & Reed holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 4.67M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc invested in 863,967 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Korea holds 0.01% or 82,600 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).