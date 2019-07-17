Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Seatown Holdings Cut Its Holding by $4.34 Million; As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Community Trust & Investment Co Has Raised Stake

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89B market cap company. It closed at $33.49 lastly. It is down 2.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 92,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 244,727 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 151,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 2.29M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 180,000 shares to 194,151 shares, valued at $32.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Finance Limited Liability invested in 0% or 8,620 shares. First Interstate Bank has 940 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Communication owns 197,467 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Ltd holds 0.22% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd holds 0.87% or 342,115 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 698 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc reported 309,863 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 805,734 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 11,470 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has 83,667 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 871 shares. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 78,583 shares. King Street Capital Lp stated it has 1.02 million shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 84,080 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 55.82 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. On Friday, March 1 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,000 shares. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 43,957 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $71.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 86,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,264 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).