Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Upped Stake; As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Duquesne Family Office Has Lifted Its Position

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 64.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 53,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 135,515 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.40M, up from 82,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $255.51. About 1.37M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 679,072 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 560,959 shares. 105,777 were reported by Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 40,165 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 1.38 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 1 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 27,159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co holds 2,413 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal And General Pcl accumulated 698,818 shares. Seatown Holdings Pte Limited reported 1.48% stake. Whittier Company reported 0% stake. Pentwater Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.32% or 900,000 shares in its portfolio. 24,200 were reported by Yakira Mgmt Inc. Cap Impact Limited Liability invested in 0.42% or 42,237 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 788,742 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

