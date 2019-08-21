Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding by $78.40 Million; As Exelon (EXC) Market Value Declined, Moody National Bank Trust Division Raised Its Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 18851.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 107,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 107,834 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.34. About 189,913 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 111,572 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 65,276 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% stake. Ckw Fincl Group Inc Inc stated it has 1,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Freshford Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 693,582 shares or 3.78% of the stock. Invesco holds 0% or 256,085 shares. Reaves W H Inc invested in 0.05% or 55,100 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Co holds 0% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 106,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 17,803 shares. M&T Bankshares invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Macquarie Group Limited reported 173,460 shares. Yakira Cap Mgmt owns 24,200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 23,013 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 2.02 million shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “Zayo Group shareholders approve $8.2 bln sale to Digital Colony, EQT – PE Hub” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DigitalOcean Appoints New CEO and CFO to Position Company for Its Next Phase of Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Political Turmoil Creates Profit Opportunities – Forbes” with publication date: August 20, 2019.