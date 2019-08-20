Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position; As Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Zpr Investment Management Has Lowered Holding

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 9,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 21,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 11,885 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 679,072 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 105 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited holds 0.01% or 698,818 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Limited owns 9,337 shares. Korea Invest Corp holds 82,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prtn LP accumulated 21,924 shares. Waddell Reed holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 4.67 million shares. Uss Investment Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 165,689 shares. 469,237 are held by Carmignac Gestion. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 47,931 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Victory Incorporated reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 50,267 shares. Corbyn Mgmt Inc Md holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 133,844 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Colony Capital Acquires Digital Bridge Holdings for $325 Million and Announces Planned Strategic Initiatives to Become the Premier Platform for Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “Zayo Announces Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo Group plans mid-March analyst day amid M&A chatter – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “Zayo Group shareholders approve $8.2 bln sale to Digital Colony, EQT – PE Hub” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. 9,429 were reported by Stifel Financial Corp. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 21,093 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 172,844 shares. 103,259 are owned by Pinnacle Ltd Com. Philadelphia has invested 0.05% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 557 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability invested in 3,978 shares or 0% of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L reported 81,471 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 95,241 shares. 54,615 are held by Bridgeway. Pacific Ridge Partners Lc invested in 1.26% or 176,853 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested in 4,560 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Summit Financial Group Reports Record Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Summit Financial (SMMF) Stock? – Zacks.com” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Summit Financial (SMMF) Presents At 23rd FIG Partners Bank CEO Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q1 2019 Dividend of $0.14 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit to Participate in the 23rd FIG Partners Bank CEO Forum – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

