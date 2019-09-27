Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Boosted Stake by $232.00 Million as Share Value Rose; Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Lifted Its Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $472,100

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 9,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 74,596 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 65,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 4.28 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 805.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 7.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 8.15 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.22M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 1.96M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Mechanics Bank Trust Department, which manages about $442.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,298 shares to 95,756 shares, valued at $11.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,977 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,000 are owned by Barbara Oil Company. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc has invested 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 37,690 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.71% or 725,606 shares. Everence Mgmt reported 0.85% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 80,975 shares in its portfolio. Company Of Vermont holds 0.34% or 81,068 shares in its portfolio. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak accumulated 28,758 shares or 1.73% of the stock. California-based Lourd Capital Lc has invested 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Private Tru Co Na has 59,596 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc has invested 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Burns J W And Ny invested in 0.86% or 73,419 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polar Asset Ptnrs owns 160,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp owns 10,254 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 16,136 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability accumulated 1.01 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Commonwealth Bank Of invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Balyasny Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.2% or 959,125 shares. Piedmont Advisors owns 16,750 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 6,890 are held by Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 15,534 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Covington Capital holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 950 shares. Fmr Limited Company accumulated 509,026 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 3,721 shares. Moab Capital Prtnrs Ltd owns 102,736 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 135,740 shares.