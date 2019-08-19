Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Marlowe Partners LP Has Lowered Stake by $2.60 Million; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Value Rose While W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Lowered Its Position

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 182,536 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 48,615 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 54,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 4.32M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Will Join the Co This Summer and Will Be Based in San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches ‘Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/03/2018 – Wells Fargo: It’s time to buy into the sell-off despite trade, rate fears (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Is Ready to Grow Auto-Lending Business (Video); 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE COSTS REMAIN A ‘TAPEWORM’ ON ECONOMY; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.49 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

