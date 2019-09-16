Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Marlowe Partners LP Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose; As Nike Cl B (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ar Asset Management Has Trimmed by $415,000 Its Position

Ar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl B (NKE) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 77,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, down from 82,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.22. About 2.75M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 1.27 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc holds 6,497 shares. Gam Ag invested in 116,800 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Eaton Vance reported 14,949 shares. Andra Ap owns 135,800 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 184,864 shares. Point72 Asset Lp accumulated 45,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Limited Co holds 6,884 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Vertex One Asset Management has invested 1.47% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parametric Associate Limited Co invested in 323,072 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 3,721 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership invested in 75,500 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17 million for 49.75 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.42% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Btim has invested 1.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 59,922 were accumulated by Quantitative Investment Management Llc. Forte Cap Limited Com Adv accumulated 65,115 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,896 shares. Monetary Management Gp has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Glob Thematic Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 359,526 shares. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.31% or 5,987 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Mgmt Ri invested 0.56% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prudential Public Ltd reported 45,573 shares. Saratoga Research Investment holds 656,288 shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr holds 0.02% or 37,419 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.69% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability stated it has 22,311 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 900,899 shares in its portfolio.