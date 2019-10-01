Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Marlowe Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $26.03 Million as Shares Rose; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position Upped by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 603% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 6,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 7,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $113.18. About 1.23 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 2.36M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares to 100 shares, valued at $189,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Il invested in 25,440 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.30 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.46% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Md Sass Investors reported 18,400 shares stake. 138,637 are held by First Tru Advsr L P. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd owns 2,479 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 2,839 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corporation owns 663,583 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation reported 309,101 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Leuthold Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.93% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 67,174 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Hawaii has 0.16% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 3,662 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Check Out Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Probability to Beat Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar Tree Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree Inc. Common Stock (DLTR) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “UPDATE: Zayo stock zooms 9% premarket on news to be taken private for $35 a share in cash – MarketWatch” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Digital Bridge Names GeneviÃ¨ve Maltais-Boisvert to Executive Team as Principal – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Tru Advsr LP has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has 47,802 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 449 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 221,485 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 346,496 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset holds 230 shares. 467,630 were reported by Lord Abbett And Company Lc. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company owns 8,034 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 10,254 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited, Korea-based fund reported 79,268 shares. Sei Invs Com owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 105,000 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17M for 49.82 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.