Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Marlowe Partners LP Decreased Position as Shares Rose; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shares Rose, Alpha Windward Has Trimmed by $560,012 Its Position

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 64.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 2,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,628 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 4,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $231.4. About 556,047 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 1.67 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $471.09M for 27.03 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,160 shares to 5,284 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 4,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 55.27 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.