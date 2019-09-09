Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Marlowe Partners LP Cut Stake by $2.60 Million; Rocky Shoes & Boots (RCKY) Shareholder North Star Investment Management Trimmed Holding

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 833,239 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Rocky Shoes & Boots Inc (RCKY) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 36,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.84% . The institutional investor held 254,520 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, down from 290,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Rocky Shoes & Boots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.39M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 12,747 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has risen 20.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.56% or 9,337 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 1.48 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westwood Hldg Grp Inc stated it has 0.24% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Stifel, Missouri-based fund reported 37,342 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Senator Inv Group Inc LP invested in 3.65% or 5.70M shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.25% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd accumulated 52,816 shares or 0.29% of the stock. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 940 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 0.02% or 816,851 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 859,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 37,899 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 40,165 shares. 1.08M are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Company.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $39.98 million for 49.71 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 8,138 shares to 17,688 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmer Bros Co Com (NASDAQ:FARM) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc Nev (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold RCKY shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Com accumulated 0.25% or 153,134 shares. Sg Americas Secs owns 4,378 shares. 32,805 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prtn. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) or 1,900 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 115 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 98,300 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 46,565 shares. Hillsdale Invest accumulated 4,700 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). California-based Eam Invsts Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Valley National Advisers Incorporated has 20 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 10,706 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 49,297 shares. 15,737 were reported by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio.