Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lowered Holding by $1.91 Million; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Boosted Position

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 261,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.99M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 167,005 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Ready to Accept Grasberg Deal (Video); 13/05/2018 – RIO TINTO IN JV W/ SIPA FOR KITGUM PADER BASE METALS PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – Swiss attorney general says examining if Rio Tinto or subsidiaries paid bribes linked to Mongolian mining project; 22/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – AGREES SALE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH TO WHITEHAVEN FOR $200 MLN; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO – ENTERS INTO BINDING AGREEMENT WITH GLENCORE FOR SALE OF ITS ENTIRE INTERESTS IN HAIL CREEK COAL MINE AND VALERIA COAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – RIO TINTO IS SAID TO HIRE UBS FOR PACIFIC ALUMINIUM IPO: RTRS; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing; 16/04/2018 – WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD – AGREED TO ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 75% SHARE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH METALLURGICAL COAL PROJECT FOR A TOTAL OF US$200 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto In Process of Declaring Force Majeure on Certain Contracts; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Chairman Says 2018 to be More Challenging Than 2017

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 68,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 108,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. It closed at $33.66 lastly. It is down 2.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 281,000 shares to 532,745 shares, valued at $40.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 833,289 shares, and cut its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Company owns 75 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 37,342 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Lc has invested 0.13% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Ltd stated it has 3,170 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.07% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 308,430 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 438,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Corbyn Md reported 1.56% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0.01% or 53,633 shares in its portfolio. Marlowe Prns Ltd Partnership holds 23.28% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.18M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Qci Asset Mngmt New York has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 9,124 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 26,452 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De accumulated 0% or 21,739 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.10 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 3.19M shares to 11.19M shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CAR) by 333,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

