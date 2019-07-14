Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $38.43 Million; Ntv Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.95M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.33 million, down from 5.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 1.46 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo chosen for major Chicago dark fiber project – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buyout Bid Overshadows Zayo Group’s Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo -18% as analysts react to miss, company split plans – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi positive on Zayo Group amid bid turmoil – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Llc reported 1.40M shares. Eminence Capital Ltd Partnership owns 5.50M shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 940 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj invested 0.51% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 84,080 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.32 million were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc. Putnam Invests Lc holds 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 109,500 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 20 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Fin Retail Bank And Tru has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 647,259 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 9,559 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 3.93 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 55.80 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.51 million shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $270.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Might Scoop Up Thousands of Intel Patents in Pursuit of 5G Modem – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: 9% Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Likely to Launch 5G-Supported iPhones in 2020 – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.