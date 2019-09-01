Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Upped Holding; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Increases Stake in Electronic Arts (EA)

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.42 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.09M shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 15,899 shares. Shine Advisory Services reported 404 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.47M shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 46,901 shares. Myriad Asset Limited holds 2.74% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 0.24% stake. Manchester Capital Management Llc has 2,120 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 100 shares. Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,480 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has invested 1.17% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 2,199 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards &. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 10,918 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc. Daiwa Secs Group holds 0.01% or 13,769 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, EA, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Electronic Arts Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EA) 15% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts Boosts Gaming Lineup With Need for Speed Heat – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,090 shares to 26,835 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,493 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019, also Bizwest.com with their article: “Zayo posts $650.6M in quarterly sales, says merger is on track – BizWest” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Zayo Group Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.