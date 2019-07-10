Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Upped Holding by $1.13 Million; Masco Com (MAS) Valuation Rose While Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $4.27 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp Com (MAS) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 560 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 8,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 1.22M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 873,438 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.77 million for 11.90 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 8,357 shares to 95,806 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 314,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO).

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 4,300 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (Call) (NYSE:TOT) by 41,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,300 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.