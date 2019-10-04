Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Shareholder American Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.09 Million as Share Value Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 1665.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 159,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 168,801 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56 million, up from 9,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 1.67M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 12,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 686,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.16 million, down from 698,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.57. About 439,428 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orasure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 178,881 shares to 3.06M shares, valued at $28.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 16,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 839,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Cambrex (NYSE:CBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc owns 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 4,871 shares. Signaturefd has invested 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Invesco Limited invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Hightower Llc reported 12,458 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Yorktown Management & Research Inc owns 3,300 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 101,421 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.12M shares stake. First Republic Inv Inc owns 5,696 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Lp has 0.08% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 36,120 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 201,622 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 41,000 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Commerce. Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 3,514 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.02% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 4,974 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Company owns 5,000 shares. 2,265 are held by Stephens Ar.

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Forbes Names Medidata CEO to â€œAmerica’s Most Innovative Leadersâ€ List – Business Wire” on October 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Medidata Solutions quadrupling local presence, could hire hundreds – Boston Business Journal” published on February 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Dassault Systemes Said Near Deal to Acquire Medidata Solutions (MDSO) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.46 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo sees $35/share Zayo base case (update) – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Zayo Group Stock Popped Today – Motley Fool” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Bolsters Investment in its Channel Partners – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Bridge adds principal to investment team – PE Hub” with publication date: September 10, 2019.