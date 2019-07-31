Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake Raised by Raub Brock Capital Management Lp

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 5,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 214,147 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.50M, up from 208,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $102.28. About 4.71 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 2.23M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One holds 213,529 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thornburg Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 9,519 shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.45% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 438,700 shares. King Street Cap Limited Partnership reported 1.02 million shares. Jump Trading Ltd invested in 12,600 shares. Profund Advsrs reported 9,124 shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 859,300 shares. Ulysses Lc stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The Montana-based Davidson Advsrs has invested 2.77% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Seatown Pte Ltd invested in 1.48% or 440,520 shares.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,000 shares to 284,822 shares, valued at $54.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 220,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,682 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Limited Liability Company holds 17.53 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Peoples Financial Services owns 5,200 shares. New York-based Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 2,250 were accumulated by Weatherstone Mngmt. 6,292 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Company. First Citizens Savings Bank And invested in 0.03% or 2,983 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 169,146 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cls Invests Ltd has 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 818 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Inc Ne has invested 0.3% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Essex Finance Incorporated stated it has 15,460 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 34,534 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding reported 1.12 million shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 36,199 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).