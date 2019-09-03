Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Boosted Holding; Capital Investment Advisors Increases Position in Exxonmobil (XOM)

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 2.64M shares traded or 9.16% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxonmobil (XOM) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 203,212 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, up from 194,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxonmobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 4.12 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,715 shares to 23,532 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 8,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,062 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group New (NYSE:SPG).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance" on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha" published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Production shut at Hibernia oil platform after power cut, Exxon says – Seeking Alpha" on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha" published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 60,100 shares to 228,458 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,296 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).