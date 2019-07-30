Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $6.24 Million; As Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose, Banbury Partners Has Raised Its Stake by $4.16 Million

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $283.63. About 1.02M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 222,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 638,689 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15M, down from 861,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 441,087 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO)

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 115,719 shares to 381,174 shares, valued at $24.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 62,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,821 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06 million on Monday, February 11. $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7. Desai Chirantan Jitendra had sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369 on Tuesday, February 12. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M worth of stock or 7,397 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Boothbay Fund Ltd has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 103,877 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 6,000 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 91,540 shares. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 20,241 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 0.02% or 5,990 shares in its portfolio. 594,415 are held by Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 6,270 shares. Night Owl Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 4.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 14,210 are owned by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Navellier & owns 24,426 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Inv LP has 0.14% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 7,786 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Management Equity reported 48,425 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Limited Partnership reported 21,924 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Yakira Cap Management Inc invested in 24,200 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 18,753 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 37,899 shares. Redwood Capital Management has invested 0.29% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gamco Inc Et Al reported 0.07% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 119,224 were reported by Miller Howard Invests Inc Ny. New York-based Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Pentwater Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 900,000 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 36,204 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation invested in 0.02% or 154,257 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.29M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.1% or 1.38M shares. Parametrica Management Ltd accumulated 0.56% or 9,337 shares.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 1.11M shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 59,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.25 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.