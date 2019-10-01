Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Decreased Holding by $349,216 as Stock Rose; As Nrg Energy (NRG) Market Valuation Declined, Brahman Capital Lowered Stake by $12.96 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 370,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.01M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211.00 million, down from 6.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 1.73 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 10,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 6,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 17,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. It closed at $33.9 lastly. It is down 8.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Qci Asset Mngmt New York has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 170,200 are held by Korea Inv Corp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 31,245 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Lc owns 22,255 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tcw Gru reported 134,332 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments reported 79,268 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Nomura Holding has invested 0.06% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 168,801 shares stake. 227,729 were accumulated by Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt. Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Longfellow Inv Mgmt Comm Lc holds 0.12% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 182,852 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.75 million shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo +7.3% on report consortium is close to acquisition deal – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “UPDATE: Zayo stock zooms 9% premarket on news to be taken private for $35 a share in cash – MarketWatch” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sold $9.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $482.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 9,600 shares to 56,959 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 22,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17 million for 49.85 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 602,538 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $115.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NRG upgraded, Entergy downgraded at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “NRG to cut emissions 50% in 5 years, and all by 2050 – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “May 2019 Utility Review – NRG Takes A Big Hit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). D E Shaw Co Incorporated stated it has 1.14M shares. Cibc World Mkts invested 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0.02% or 4.49M shares. Oakworth Cap holds 37 shares. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 305,855 shares stake. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Cwm stated it has 107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pggm Investments holds 36,560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Cim Mangement Inc reported 19,747 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 887,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 34,924 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Csat Advisory Lp has 0.02% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 90,450 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.