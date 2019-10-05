Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Value Rose While Verition Fund Management Upped Holding by $960,704; Hanson Mcclain Has Raised Its Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $571,332 as Stock Value Rose

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 12,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 22,988 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 10,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 15.55 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 21/03/2018 – No Barriers Warriors, Wells Fargo Seek Veterans with Disabilities for their 2018 Expedition; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Cut 22 Jobs in Currency Trading Amid Malaise; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF $21.9 BLN, DOWN FROM $22.3 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner, Coalition of Investors Secure Commitment from Wells Fargo to Review and Report on Busines; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but it’s a good business; 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST LJM IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 261.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 30,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 41,492 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 11,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 2.57 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 22,614 shares to 4,473 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 27,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,758 shares, and cut its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 8,150 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 80,144 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank has 290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Js Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 7,600 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 1.45 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd holds 0.64% or 19,500 shares. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 992 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 637,842 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Company has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 16,708 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc reported 0% stake. Cwm reported 23 shares stake. Cibc World Markets accumulated 10,000 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 774,169 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated invested in 6,095 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Violich has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 135,968 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Etrade Ltd Company holds 69,112 shares. Alta Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 2.27% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Harvey Inv Limited Liability owns 5,334 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability has 18,120 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1,047 shares. Cap Guardian Communication accumulated 38,191 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Edgemoor Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cibc Asset Management owns 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 461,861 shares. Proshare Limited Liability reported 1.03M shares. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bp Public Limited Company reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

