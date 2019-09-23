Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Value Rose While Pentwater Capital Management LP Upped by $232.00 Million Its Holding; Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Position Maintained by Lsv Asset Management

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 554,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.0065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7835. About 32,494 shares traded. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) has declined 39.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDR News: 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q FFO 9c/Shr; 17/04/2018 Cedar Realty Trust Chief Faces Sexual-Harassment Allegations; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.15 TO $0.13; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.53 TO $0.55; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 FFO 53c/Shr-FFO 55c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 15c-Loss 13c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDR); 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Rev $37.6M

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 805.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 7.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 8.15 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.22M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 2.04 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 125,434 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company holds 41,492 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.06% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 184,864 shares. 8,176 are owned by Nordea Mngmt. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs owns 730 shares. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 182,852 shares. Asset stated it has 7,181 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 1.07M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 3.07 million are owned by Omni Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 31,672 shares. 2 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc has 0.1% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 40,168 shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Med Reit Inc by 35,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CDR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 76.79 million shares or 2.43% less from 78.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0% or 180,284 shares. 12,109 were reported by United Services Automobile Association. Susquehanna Intl Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Gru accumulated 64,319 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Inc has invested 0% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 706,810 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) for 15,938 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 11,602 shares or 0% of the stock. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 63,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.25 million are owned by Northern Tru. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) for 1.40 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited owns 18,978 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) by 47,200 shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $77.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lci Industries by 108,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,200 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

