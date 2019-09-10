Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Price Rose While Comerica Bank Lowered Its Holding by $1.32 Million; Fmr Has Decreased Its Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Position as Valuation Declined

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 79.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 1.68M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 422,110 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 15.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 38.17 million shares traded or 170.21% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 42,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 9,519 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 52,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 2.01M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 599,723 shares to 3.47M shares, valued at $437.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.83M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CPE’s profit will be $43.69 million for 6.20 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taconic Capital Lp has 40,000 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). New York-based Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Beck Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Moreover, Etrade Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 36,680 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7.58 million shares. 10,549 were accumulated by World Asset Mgmt. Grp One Trading LP reported 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Stephens Ar reported 39,400 shares. Prudential Financial holds 1.09 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 2.82M shares in its portfolio. 555,381 are owned by Miller Howard Investments New York. 85,290 were reported by Shaker Invests Ltd Liability Company Oh. Paloma Prtnrs Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 214,480 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 18,714 shares to 241,260 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Value Vipers (VTV) by 5,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Limited Liability Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 8,620 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd holds 0.01% or 125,244 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 4.67 million were reported by Waddell Reed Financial Inc. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 438,700 shares. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 49,418 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 83,667 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co has 143,500 shares. Nomura Holdings has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 4.10 million are owned by Starboard Value Ltd Partnership. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 0.61% or 21,445 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank has 0.04% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parametric Port Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 309,863 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $39.98 million for 49.71 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.