Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position Upped by Ionic Capital Management Llc; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $17.65 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.26M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11M, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Limited has 0.22% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tekne Cap Management Limited Liability reported 708,003 shares. Parametrica Management stated it has 0.56% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 0.01% stake. Waddell And Reed invested in 0.33% or 4.67 million shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 49,517 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Ltd has invested 0.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 438,700 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 788,742 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 7.51 million shares or 0.41% of the stock. Eminence LP invested in 2.33% or 5.50M shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Signaturefd accumulated 871 shares.

