Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position Has Increased by Ionic Capital Management Llc; As United Rentals (URI) Market Value Declined, Landscape Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.12 Million

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 58.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 9,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,968 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $796,000, down from 16,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 197,472 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI)

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 165,244 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 21 shares. Moreover, Parkside Natl Bank & has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Company holds 91,068 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 615,222 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 4,275 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com owns 470,588 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc reported 75 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 4,200 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc stated it has 0.26% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Geode Cap Management Lc has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Rdl Incorporated has 0.84% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Affinity Investment Advsr Lc invested in 1.23% or 52,511 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 EPS, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $353.95M for 7.26 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 10,558 shares to 26,676 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 30,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Invest Svcs Llc owns 1,330 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 15,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 119,398 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability invested in 174,111 shares. Clearline Capital LP reported 114,970 shares stake. Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Reinhart holds 2.58% or 972,406 shares. Victory Inc accumulated 71,838 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei owns 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 197,467 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Incorporated holds 14,750 shares. 363,987 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 165,689 are owned by Uss Invest Management Ltd. Westpac invested in 0% or 15,314 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 25,641 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 223,732 shares to 535,374 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 62,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,897 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.