Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Value Rose While Marlowe Partners LP Trimmed Holding; South Street Advisors Has Upped Position in Conocophillips (COP) by $516,060 as Share Price Declined

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 3.58 million shares traded or 16.83% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 8,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 147,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03M, up from 139,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 6.53 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Does Not Endorse Baker Mills’ Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Will Pursue Enforcement and Seek Fincl Recovery of Its Award to the Full Extent of the Law; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A Assoc reported 49,055 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.24% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1.10M shares. Waratah Capital Limited stated it has 151,887 shares. Liberty reported 9,500 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 250,208 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0.01% or 25,854 shares. Ser Automobile Association owns 1.07 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Guardian has 11,772 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moors & Cabot invested in 39,124 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Sterling Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.1% or 169,193 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.49% or 6,000 shares. Cornerstone Inc owns 0.19% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 20,029 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Blue Edge Ltd Co holds 0% or 9,301 shares in its portfolio.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $335.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,519 shares to 76,276 shares, valued at $15.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,743 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 105 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 221,485 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 184,864 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource reported 18,927 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.3% or 211,256 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancorporation Corporation accumulated 0% or 20,406 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd invested in 66,319 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 60 were reported by Tru Of Vermont. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 1.10M shares. Davidson Inv Advisors reported 1.71% stake. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 116,800 were reported by Gam Hldgs Ag. Impact Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.51% or 42,237 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.01% or 16,136 shares. Signaturefd Ltd owns 669 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.