Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Value Rose While Marlowe Partners LP Has Lowered Position by $26.03 Million; As Novagold Resources (NG) Shares Rose, Holder Old West Investment Management Decreased Position by $334,405

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 1.64M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NG) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 66,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 950,045 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Novagold Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 1.74M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Analysts await NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by NovaGold Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $212.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Fuels Inc/Canada (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 448,570 shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexgen Energy Ltd by 1.75M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16M for 49.82 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.