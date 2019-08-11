Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose While Tekne Capital Management Has Upped Stake; As Jinkosolar Hldg Co LTD (JKS) Share Value Rose, Sensato Investors Raised by $1.57 Million Its Holding

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (JKS) by 202.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 87,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% . The institutional investor held 130,329 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 43,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 363,231 shares traded. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has risen 45.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 25/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD JKS.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $26; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Sees 1Q Total Solar Module Shipments 1.8 Gw to 2 Gw; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Holding Sees 2018 Module Shipments 11.5-12 Gigawatts; 09/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Receives “Top Brand PV” Seal from EuPD Research in Australia, Germany, and Austria; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: JINKOSOLAR INCENTIVES APPROVED BY JACKSONVILLE, FLA; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Holding 4Q Rev $976.4M; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: JINKOSOLAR FACTORY INCENTIVES STILL NEED STATE OK; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar 4Q Rev $976.4M

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 270.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 516,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 708,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 191,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 1.13 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) by 81,842 shares to 404,966 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Au Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) by 305,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,075 shares, and cut its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA).

More notable recent JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JinkoSolar Commended for Its High-efficiency Solar Module Technology by Frost & Sullivan – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “JinkoSolar Announces Proposed Follow-on Offering of 3,750,000 American Depositary Shares and Concurrent Private Placement of Up to US$85 Million Convertible Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “This Companyâ€™s â€˜Hawaii Projectâ€™ Reveals a $4 Trillion Opportunity – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JinkoSolar is Expanding New Mono Wafer Production Capacity of 5GW in Sichuan Province – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo Group plans mid-March analyst day amid M&A chatter – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “Zayo Announces Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Zayo Group Stock Jumped 14.6% in March – Motley Fool” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 39,439 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 213,529 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 7,600 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 3,585 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 218,333 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tcw Group holds 0.01% or 21,907 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 387,753 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.02% stake. Beach Point Mngmt LP has 638,689 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 1.57% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Corvex Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 511,100 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 1.17M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj owns 0.51% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 3,170 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 275,881 shares.