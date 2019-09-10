Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding Has Upped by Sachem Head Capital Management Lp; Provise Management Group Has Lifted Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.28 Million as Share Value Declined

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 72.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 15,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 38,015 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 12.49 million shares traded or 17.71% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.24M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sold $9.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Bizwest.com published: “Zayo yearly sales drop, profits rise on lower operating costs – BizWest” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo +7.3% on report consortium is close to acquisition deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

