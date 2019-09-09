Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding Has Increased by Freshford Capital Management Llc; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Price Rose While Sectoral Asset Management Cut Stake

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 2.12 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 71.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 95,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 38,400 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, down from 134,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 951,797 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starboard Value Limited Partnership owns 4.10M shares. Citadel Limited Liability reported 7.81 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd stated it has 885,209 shares. Dodge Cox owns 28.76 million shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Lp invested in 493,371 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 106,400 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP accumulated 0.25% or 297,500 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 86,130 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 4.97 million shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 39,439 shares or 0% of the stock. United Services Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 32,216 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.25% or 1.65M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 37,899 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.07% or 308,430 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Bizwest.com and their article: “Should region be concerned about loss of public companies? – BizWest” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo posts $650.6M in quarterly sales, says merger is on track – BizWest” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 60,100 shares to 228,458 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 171,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,433 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EXAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Exact Sciences vs. Illumina – Nasdaq” on March 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 337,292 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 558,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Savara Inc.