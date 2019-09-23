Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Voya Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Cut Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $2.64 Million as Stock Value Rose

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 66.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 126,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 62,560 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, down from 188,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 2.10 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 89.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 31,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $303,000, down from 35,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.6. About 553,868 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 100% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fernwood Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 6,020 shares in its portfolio. 3.20M were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 70,632 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corporation reported 39,198 shares stake. Century has 4.01 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Corbyn Invest Management Inc Md holds 0.33% or 11,300 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Brighton Jones Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 10,051 shares. Palisade Mgmt Limited Com Nj has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 230,874 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 10,035 are held by Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And owns 111,368 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank holds 142,327 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 0.34% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $192.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 14,093 shares to 46,750 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 2,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 20 Yr Trsy Bd (TLT).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16 million for 49.96 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Global Managing Partner Of Sequoia Capital Buys Medallia – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.