Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Shellback Capital LP Trimmed Its Position; As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Has Lifted Its Holding

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 14,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 477,408 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.82 million, up from 463,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 67,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 430,690 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, down from 497,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.09M shares traded or 64.80% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5,552 shares to 373,961 shares, valued at $75.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 111,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advisors stated it has 20,453 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Marketfield Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.11% or 43,869 shares. Wintergreen Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 6.86% or 40,780 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.79% or 59,599 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 20,530 shares. Chem Bankshares stated it has 34,510 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 750,716 shares. Quantum Mngmt reported 9,192 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited stated it has 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Illinois-based Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Country Club Trust Na stated it has 12,432 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barnett & Inc has 2.38% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 24,917 shares. Argent Tru Comm invested 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability holds 17,803 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 308,430 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Company holds 0% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Davidson Invest Advisors reported 931,808 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 3,370 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 871 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 363,987 shares. Voya Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 188,589 shares. Zweig invested in 0.56% or 177,421 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd accumulated 75,287 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.04% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 51,788 shares. Principal Finance Gp holds 0% or 27,015 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Congress Asset Ma has 0.07% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 181,870 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Corbyn Investment Mngmt Md holds 1.56% or 133,844 shares.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $24.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

