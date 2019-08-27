Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Senator Investment Group LP Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Increased Position in First Cmnty Bankshares Nev (FCBC) by $378,807 as Shares Declined

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 3.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.70 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.94M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 880,469 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in First Cmnty Bankshares Inc Nev (FCBC) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 11,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 155,645 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 144,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in First Cmnty Bankshares Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 6,589 shares traded. First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) has risen 1.29% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FCBC News: 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 24/04/2018 – First Community Banc (NV) 1Q EPS 52c; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc Com (NYSE:DRQ) by 73,496 shares to 241,496 shares, valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prestige Consmr Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 51,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,930 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold FCBC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 2.72% less from 6.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc owns 47,717 shares. First Advisors Lp stated it has 0% in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC). State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 423 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 155,645 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 66,252 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company. 14,431 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0% in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC). Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) owns 1,025 shares. Voya Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,276 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 19,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC). Panagora Asset invested in 0.01% or 73,172 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.44M for 56.40 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 150,000 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $76.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).