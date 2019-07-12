Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $78.40 Million as Share Value Rose; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Rmb Capital Management Has Cut Position by $4.95 Million as Market Value Rose

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 1.15 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 25,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 139,651 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.52M, down from 164,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 707,772 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc reported 48,425 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 1.38 million shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt has 206,139 shares. Avenir Corporation accumulated 1.21M shares or 3.64% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 9,519 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside National Bank And Trust holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 7.51 million shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 27,159 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Waddell & Reed Inc holds 4.67 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 25,519 shares. 20,000 are owned by Btg Pactual Asset Mngmt Limited. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 65,276 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan And Sheerar holds 0.13% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,630 shares. Capital Growth Lp holds 3.03% or 250,000 shares in its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Company holds 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 15,076 shares. Intll Grp Inc holds 0.13% or 175,612 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Co reported 0.43% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 387,230 were accumulated by Duff And Phelps Invest. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 4.57% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Illinois-based Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd has invested 1.65% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moneta Gru Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 1,791 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nippon Life Global Americas Inc has invested 0.69% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Motco invested in 2,398 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 589,397 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.04% or 375 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp invested in 27.46M shares or 1.23% of the stock.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reliant Bancorp Inc by 44,463 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $24.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK) by 15,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. Lara Gustavo also sold $526,760 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, February 1. Bartlett Thomas A also sold $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares.