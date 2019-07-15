Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake by $78.40 Million; Ringcentral (RNG) Holder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 258,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.27M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $123.78. About 169,198 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 855,075 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 927,956 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $285.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 22,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Night Owl Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 63,855 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Amer International Gru holds 0% or 1,595 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 518,899 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 335,090 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma accumulated 284,118 shares. 6,541 were accumulated by First Republic Management. Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 1.02 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 44,322 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 17,313 are held by Sei Invs. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 1,911 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Friess Associates Ltd Com has 1.51% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 191,341 shares. Hbk LP owns 17,235 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Blair William Il, Illinois-based fund reported 20,188 shares.

