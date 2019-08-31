Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding by $78.40 Million as Stock Price Rose; Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $7.27 Million as Valuation Declined

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.09 million shares traded or 64.80% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 72.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 403,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 553,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 109,827 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambac Financial (AMBC) CEO Claude LeBlanc on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For Ambac Financial Group – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ambac Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:AMBC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac +3.7% after Ballantyne Re proposes restructuring – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 521,000 shares to 7.44 million shares, valued at $551.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Bizwest.com which released: “Former Zayo, OEDIT exec joins TechStars board – BizWest” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Zayo Group Sees Things Pick Up – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zayo Group Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 06, 2019.