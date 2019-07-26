Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake; Coatue Management Lifted Mastercard (MA) Holding by $347.65 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 1.44M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 234.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496.99M, up from 631,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $281.87. About 1.98 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 32,828 shares to 17,918 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaplan Inc by 8,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.06M shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.