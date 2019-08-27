Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $78.40 Million as Share Value Rose; Illumina (ILMN) Market Valuation Declined While Truenorth Has Lowered Its Stake by $696,260

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 547,343 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 10,690 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 12,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $283.67. About 292,484 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,205 shares to 23,303 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

