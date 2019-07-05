Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Moore Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $14.00 Million as Valuation Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Roundview Capital Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Declined

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.26M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 904,056 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 26.78M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – BofA Says 151 Employees Were Affected by Mass Shootings in U.S; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.21%; 14/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 100,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 790,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,000 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (Call) (NYSE:ECA).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Leading Global Bank Selects Zayo to Upgrade European Network – Business Wire" on June 28, 2019, also Bizwest.com with their article: "Zayo to expand Ohio fiber network – BizWest" published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Zayo +2.4% on Starboard request for sale – Seeking Alpha" on March 07, 2019.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 10,055 shares to 20,608 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.