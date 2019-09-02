Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.60 Million as Market Value Rose; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Market Value Declined, Windacre Partnership Has Trimmed Stake by $86.88 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.13 million shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45M, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 601,547 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.38M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Hl Finance Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 8,620 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% stake. Jump Trading Lc reported 0.12% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Kensico Cap Mgmt has invested 2.21% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Wells Fargo Mn owns 959,204 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 1.65 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. 1.48M are owned by Charles Schwab. Cap Impact Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 42,237 shares. Parnassus Ca invested 0.44% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Asset Mgmt One Company owns 213,529 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dodge & Cox owns 28.76 million shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 37,734 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.32M for 49.50 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kevin Kelly’s Zayo Group Options Trade – Benzinga” on April 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Zayo Group Stock Jumped 14.6% in March – Motley Fool” published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nexstar Media Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T and CBS make peace as Nexstar conflict drags on – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Research Incorporated reported 1,860 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Assoc Llc accumulated 203,032 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 20,711 shares. Baupost Ltd Liability Corp Ma reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co invested in 19 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd accumulated 3,932 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 465 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.03% or 1.01 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.67% or 23,276 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). The California-based Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Pitcairn invested in 0.05% or 4,649 shares. 83,060 are held by Swiss Bancorp. Bahl Gaynor Inc invested 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $65.90M for 16.37 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.