Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Decreased Holding by $26.03 Million as Shares Rose; Md Sass Investors Services Holds Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, up from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.79. About 1.38M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 5.24 million shares traded or 92.48% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16 million for 49.85 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 8,176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv reported 86,917 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 40,168 are owned by Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Company. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Susquehanna Intll Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 10,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 1.31M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 6,812 were accumulated by Ancora Lc. Corbyn Investment Management Md reported 121,902 shares stake. Northern has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 230 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Llc holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 368,435 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 815,969 shares. Ubs Oconnor stated it has 200,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 1,189 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 289,383 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 58,793 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Delaware has 25,997 shares for 3.14% of their portfolio. Victory Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 56,069 shares. Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt LP has invested 3.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Lc stated it has 5,392 shares or 3.52% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com reported 157,975 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Barometer Mgmt holds 278 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Buckingham Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 1.26% or 3,517 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Lc reported 353 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Florida-based Ruggie Cap Gru has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Alabama-based Leavell Inv Management has invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

