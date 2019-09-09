Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Cut Stake as Share Price Rose; Spf Beheer Bv Stake in Ecolab (ECL) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 136,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 467,872 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.81 million, down from 604,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 820,718 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 2.12 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.05M for 49.74 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.02 million for 30.04 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 60,450 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $61.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 170,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 916,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).