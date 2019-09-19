Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Marlowe Partners LP Cut Stake by $26.03 Million as Shares Rose; As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Crossvault Capital Management Cut Holding by $410,875

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 5.22 million shares traded or 91.70% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 60,030 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, down from 62,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.13. About 3.26 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16M for 49.84 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.79 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings.

