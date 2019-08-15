Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Ionic Capital Management Raised Holding; Ansys (ANSS) Holder Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 1.27M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $204.33. About 444,053 shares traded or 8.88% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 13,315 shares to 50,685 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In by 92,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,021 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 293 shares. Freshford Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 693,582 shares. Moore Cap Lp invested in 1.10 million shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Co owns 174,111 shares. Voya Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 21,445 were accumulated by C M Bidwell Associates Limited. Prudential Fincl accumulated 12,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Nomura has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 256,085 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Art has 0.2% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 84,080 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Starboard Value Lp has 2.85% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 33,425 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc owns 125,244 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Ltd has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 23,013 shares.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 32,400 shares to 118,996 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 19,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,432 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).