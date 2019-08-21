Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Ionic Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Kepos Capital LP Increases Position in Office Depot (ODP)

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 199,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 734,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 534,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.69M market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $1.495. About 2.19 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 858,049 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP reported 1.30 million shares. Citigroup holds 891,002 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 1.35 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Pnc Finance Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Adirondack Rech Management invested in 1.29 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 837 shares. Franklin Resource reported 17,524 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 58.34M are held by Vanguard. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has invested 0.64% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Us Bancorp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 1.58 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 1.24M shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 314,240 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1,887 shares to 2,139 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Resources Corp by 25,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,648 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0% or 21,739 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 5 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 86,130 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). New York-based King Street Cap Mngmt LP has invested 1.39% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Marlowe Prns LP invested in 1.18M shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont invested in 60 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Starboard Value Limited Partnership accumulated 4.10M shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Company invested 0.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Company reported 698,818 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 1 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.05% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 105,777 shares.