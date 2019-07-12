Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Ionic Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.13 Million as Valuation Rose; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Increased Its Discovery (DISCK) Holding by $1.23 Million

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 544.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 169,623 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB)

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company's stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 218,166 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EMB) by 434,193 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $44.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In by 92,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,021 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EMB) by 434,193 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $44.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In by 92,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,021 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:RGLD).