Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Freshford Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $4.62 Million as Stock Rose; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Position In Pepsico (PEP) Was Raised

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 3.68 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 2,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,495 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, up from 49,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.56. About 4.55M shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 44,768 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa holds 0.12% or 118,908 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Chickasaw Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,690 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2.06% or 40,311 shares in its portfolio. Private Na reported 1.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 1.81% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 32,255 shares. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak reported 2.45% stake. 2,163 are held by Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp. Jane Street Lc stated it has 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 0.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 134,717 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 65,132 shares. Johnson Fin Gp reported 41,101 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Shell Asset holds 315,069 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has 0.75% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 352,590 shares to 385,421 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextdecade Corp by 567,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 959,787 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,000 shares to 284,822 shares, valued at $54.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 171,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,433 shares, and cut its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).