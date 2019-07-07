Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Freshford Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $4.62 Million as Market Value Rose; Barry Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $345,760

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 6.88M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.18 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares to 235,296 shares, valued at $21.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,822 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.41% or 7.51M shares. Uss Mngmt Ltd invested in 165,689 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Swiss State Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 859,300 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 13,235 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Corporation has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 698,818 are owned by Legal General Group Plc. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0.1% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 50,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 708,003 are owned by Tekne Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.1% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 33,425 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Communications Incorporated reported 200 shares. Thornburg Invest reported 2.62M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,342 shares. 8,915 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical. Massachusetts Ma stated it has 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Loudon Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 26,546 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 1.03 million shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 94,984 shares. Lmr Prns Llp owns 13,869 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 0% or 73 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs holds 1.65% or 43,710 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Element Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Camarda Financial Limited Liability Company holds 2,060 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman holds 0.69% or 35,787 shares in its portfolio. Karpus invested in 11,442 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Dept reported 2.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Coldstream Capital owns 69,081 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.