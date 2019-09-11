Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Freshford Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $4.62 Million; Robinson Capital Management Decreased Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Position by $414,288; Valuation Were Volatile

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.24M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 49,589 shares traded. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 220,154 shares to 648,682 shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 171,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,433 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Putnam Investments Limited Co accumulated 109,500 shares. 21,924 were reported by Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 18,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.03% or 140,500 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 560,959 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Freshford Capital Management Llc invested 3.78% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 6.58M shares. 10,000 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt has 20,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Kepos Cap LP invested in 0.53% or 250,000 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN) by 486,190 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Ca Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAC) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp Fd (NMZ).

