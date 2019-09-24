Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Blackrock Has Boosted Its Holding by $11.33 Million; Martin & Company Holds Stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA)

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 20,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 64,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 97,404 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA)

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Heritage Financial Names Jeffrey J. Deuel President and CEO and Appoints him to the Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Heritage Financial Announces CEO Succession Plan – PR Newswire” published on July 09, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 5.12 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Sector Pension Board owns 73,228 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 7,400 are held by Fund Mgmt Sa. Advisory Incorporated holds 331,069 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,660 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 43,772 shares. Da Davidson And reported 0% stake. Eagle Asset Inc invested in 0.07% or 432,073 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell stated it has 0.02% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 51 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 22,538 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 3,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 103,153 shares.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $334.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 5,965 shares to 62,699 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,010 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLY).

